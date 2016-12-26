North Texans React To Warm Post-Christmas Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Shorts and short-sleeve shirts. Convertibles with the tops down. People exercising and playing in the parks like it is spring.

But it is December 26th. And the unseasonably warm weather had people scrapping traditional post-Christmas routines.

“Normally we are probably eating leftovers from Christmas dinner, you know? Indoors, obviously because the weather is usually a big cooler,” said Octavio Aguayo who was in a Fort Worth parking playing soccer with his friends.

“Anytime I get a chance to wear shorts and a polo shirt it’s fine with me!” exclaimed Brinton Smith who sat in the sunshine watching his son play in the park.

It’s also a chance for the kids to take their new hover boards and bikes outside and leaving the video games behind for a while. Even the parents don’t want to see the temperatures drop.

“The kids always like a white Christmas,” Smith said. “It’s fun to go out and throw snowballs on Christmas day it makes it extra special. But I grew up in Phoenix, Arizona so I never mind warm weather.”

The warm weather actually boosted business at Panther Island Ice, the seasonal outdoor ice rink at Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth. Tickets were sold out by mid afternoon.

