Dallas Man Shot After Preventing Break In At Neighbor’s Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A man trying to protect his neighbors from getting robbed was shot early Tuesday morning in Dallas.
According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. outside a home on Reynolds Avenue near St. Charles.
Police say a man saw two suspects across the street trying to break into a house and walked outside to ask what they were doing. Police say he was then shot in the leg.
Authorities say his injury is not life threatening.
Police haven’t yet released any information on the suspects.
