No Charges Against Austin Officer In Deadly April Shooting

December 27, 2016 8:06 PM
Filed Under: Austin Police, Deadly Shooting, grand jury, Matthew Paredes, Tyler Hunkin

AUSTIN (AP) — Travis County authorities say a grand jury has decided an Austin police officer who shot and killed a 29-year-old man earlier this year will face no charges.

District Attorney Rosemary Lehmberg says the grand jury reached its decision after hearing testimony over five days from seven witnesses, including Officer Matthew Paredes, who fatally shot 29-year-old Tyler Hunkin the night of April 22.

Tyler Hunkin

Grand jurors also saw video from Paredes’ patrol car.

Authorities say Hunkin was in a parking lot and threatening people with knives.

Evidence showed Paredes ordered Hunkin to drop the knives, but he advanced toward the officer, picked up speed and began running toward him.

Hunkin continued running toward Paredes and when he was at close range, the officer fired one shot, hitting Hunkin.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

