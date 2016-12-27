North Texas Invention To Help Doctors Fight Cancer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBS11) – Doctors at UT Southwestern Medical Center are hopeful a new technology they’ve developed will help surgeons remove cancerous tumors.
A team of researchers developed a pH nanosensor. It’s an injection that illuminates cancer tissue.
Early studies show surgeons are able to remove more cancerous tissue when it’s illuminated.
Researcher and biomedical engineer, Dr. Jinming Gao, used tubes of liquid solution to simulate how the process works.
The tubes look identical, but an infrared camera shows which one is glowing. The glowing tube is more acidic – mimicking cancerous tumors. This process is expected to help cancer surgery become much more accurate.
“Surgeons today, when they’re removing cancers, we basically just look and use our experience to judge whether something’s cancerous or not,” explained Cancer surgeon, Dr. Baran Sumer.
The technology hasn’t been tried in patients yet.
Clinical trials are expected to start by summer of next year.
