North Texas Invention To Help Doctors Fight Cancer

December 27, 2016 5:17 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: cancerous tumors, nanosensor, UT Southwestern Medical Center

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Doctors at UT Southwestern Medical Center are hopeful a new technology they’ve developed will help surgeons remove cancerous tumors.

A team of researchers developed a pH nanosensor. It’s an injection that illuminates cancer tissue.

Early studies show surgeons are able to remove more cancerous tissue when it’s illuminated.

Researcher and biomedical engineer, Dr. Jinming Gao, used tubes of liquid solution to simulate how the process works.

The tubes look identical, but an infrared camera shows which one is glowing. The glowing tube is more acidic – mimicking cancerous tumors. This process is expected to help cancer surgery become much more accurate.

“Surgeons today, when they’re removing cancers, we basically just look and use our experience to judge whether something’s cancerous or not,” explained Cancer surgeon, Dr. Baran Sumer.

The technology hasn’t been tried in patients yet.

Clinical trials are expected to start by summer of next year.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Yona Gavino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia