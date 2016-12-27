Old Horse Stages His Own Rescue In Time for Christmas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FRISCO (CBSDFW) – A horse was given the greatest gift he could have ever received this Christmas when he was rescued from a kill lot.
According to Becky’s Hope Horse Rescue in Frisco, Bubbles the horse was at a kill lot in Mid December when he ran past the gates and disregarded the commands of the kill lot employees and walked straight up to the foundation’s trailer.
The foundation was there to rescue some mini donkeys and decided they just couldn’t leave him behind.
Bubbles is now safe at Becky’s Hope, where he continues to hang out with his donkey cohorts.
