Police Need Help Finding Critical Missing Dallas Man

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help finding a critical missing 32-year-old man.
Police say Joseph Hopfenspirger made threats to harm himself at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday. He’s 6’0” tall, weighs 185 pounds and has blue eyes with brown hair.
Hopfenspirger may possibly be driving a 2010 black Chevrolet Silverado 4D truck with Texas license plate DHL8516.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or 214.671.4268.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)