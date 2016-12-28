CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Officer Involved In Hit-And-Run Is Terminated

December 28, 2016 4:58 PM
Filed Under: dallas police, Interim Chief of Police David Pughes, officer terminated, Stephen Catina

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Interim Chief of Police David Pughes terminated an officer Wednesday, after an internal affairs investigation into him being involved in a hit-and-run crash in August 2015.

The fired officer is Senior Corporal Stephen Catina.

After the crash, Catina turned himself in to the Farmers Branch Police Department where he was arrested and charged with “accident involving damage to a vehicle.”

The Internal Affairs investigation also concluded Catina used city equipment for a purpose other than departmental or city business.

Senior Corporal Catina was hired in January 1997 and was assigned to the Field Services Division.

Under civil service rules, Senior Corporal Catina has the right to appeal his discipline.

