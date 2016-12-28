Doctors’ Offices End The Year Busy

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (KRLD) – Receptionists at doctors’ offices and check-in clinics around North Texas are scrambling to work in patients in the last week of 2016. Dr. George Hewell who practices out of an office near the Plano Medical Center says the end of the year is always busy with people trying to book appointments before insurance plans and deductibles change in the new year.

“Everybody’s trying to get in, get their physicals done before they have to work on a new deductible, and of course with all the changes in insurances everyone’s deductible is going sky-high,” Dr. Hewell said.

The rush this year has been compounded by a rush of calls from patients who have post-Christmas colds, allergies and sinus problems. Dr. Hewell says it’s mostly, “Congestion, sinus drainage, sinus pressure, cough and usually some fever and chills going on.” He says a lot of the colds can probably be blamed on family together time over the holidays.

While it’s made for a busy time and getting everyone seen can be a challenge, Dr. Hewell says the good news is that so far he has not seen a lot of cases of the flu as we head into 2017.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)