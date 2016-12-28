Harden, Rockets Top Mavs 123-107 In Technical-Marred Game

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) – James Harden scored 34 points and the Houston Rockets completed a four-game season sweep of Dallas, beating the Mavericks 123-107 on Tuesday night in a game marred by eight technical fouls.

Harden had 24 points at halftime and finished with 11 assists without playing in the fourth quarter. The Rockets broke a 37-all tie in the second with a 16-0 run and improved to 13-2 in December.

With two games left in the month, Houston can tie the franchise record of 15 wins from November 1996.

Five of the technicals came during the third quarter, and another during the break before the fourth when Houston’s Trevor Ariza was assessed his second technical and ejected.

There were also two flagrant fouls, both against Dallas.

Harrison Barnes led the way for the Mavericks with 21 points on 7-16 shooting.

Andrew Bogut returned to the lineup after missing the previous 11 games due to a bone bruise in his right knee. He grabbed six rebounds in 11 minutes of action.

