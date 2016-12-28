Man Armed With Knife Demands $2 In Gas, Then Flees

December 28, 2016 7:36 AM
Filed Under: $2 Gas, gas, Knife, New Jersey

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (AP) – Police are searching for a man who tried to hold up a New Jersey gas station for $2 worth of gasoline but fled after the attendant refused.

NJ.com reports the attempted robbery occurred Tuesday night at the Coastal Gas Station in Pennsville Township.

Police Chief Allen Cummings says the suspect was carrying a gas can when he first approached the attendant outside the station. The man pulled out a knife and demanded $2 in gasoline.

When the attendant denied the request, the suspect ran off.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the station in an effort to identify the suspect.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia