Man Arrested After Reporting Fake Kidnapping

December 28, 2016 10:35 AM
Filed Under: dallas police, kidnapping, Shaquille Ricks

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A man has been arrested after police say he reported that a child he was looking after was kidnapped.

According to police, Shaquille Ricks, 24, called police to the 3900 block of Investor Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole his car with a child still inside.

Officers took the vehicle and child information and began looking for the car. Eventually, police say they found the 4-year-old uninjured at a bus stop in the 5600 block of Westmoreland Road.

After getting a statement from the child and with Ricks story changing, officers determined no abduction ever occurred and placed Ricks under arrest.

He is charged with abandoning and endangering a child.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia