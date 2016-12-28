Man Arrested After Reporting Fake Kidnapping

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A man has been arrested after police say he reported that a child he was looking after was kidnapped.
According to police, Shaquille Ricks, 24, called police to the 3900 block of Investor Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole his car with a child still inside.
Officers took the vehicle and child information and began looking for the car. Eventually, police say they found the 4-year-old uninjured at a bus stop in the 5600 block of Westmoreland Road.
After getting a statement from the child and with Ricks story changing, officers determined no abduction ever occurred and placed Ricks under arrest.
He is charged with abandoning and endangering a child.
