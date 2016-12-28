North Texas Woman Reunited With First Responders Who Saved Her Life

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD (CBS11) – Tane Kidwell’s heart is full of gratitude for the team of first responders who saved it.

“I am a miracle,” said the 64-year-old Bedford woman. “These guys, I can’t say enough about them. They’re absolutely my angels.”

On August 6, Bedford EMS jumped into action when the Walmart cashier collapsed at work.

A new CPR device helped her beat the odds. It improved blood circulation – sending air to her brain — while her heart was restarted.

The City of Bedford is the first in North Texas to use it, and Kidwell was the first patient they saved with it.

“It’s very exciting,” said Bedford Fire Chief Sean Fay. “It puts the tool in our paramedic’s hands to save lives. It’s a rather simple tool in terms of this technology, but it has dramatic effects.”

Kidwell doesn’t remember their heroic efforts, but lives with a reminder every day.

“Sometimes until I see the scar, I’m going, this didn’t happen to me. But it did!” notes Kidwell.

She’s been back on the job three weeks now, with a clean bill of health.

The Bedford Fire Department is the second in the state behind a county just outside Houston, to adopt the new CPR device.

