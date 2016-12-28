Building Collapses During Fire At Plano Recycling Facility

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano firefighters battled a fire at Republic Services recycling facility at 4500 14th Street Wednesday evening.
The fire started around 7:45 p.m. in one of three buildings at the facility.
One of the buildings collapsed but there were no injuries reported.
The City of Plano tweeted there will be no recycling collection on Thursday due to the fire.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)