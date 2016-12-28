Water Flowing Again In Mineral Wells; Can’t Drink It Yet

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Water is flowing from the taps in Mineral Wells after a water main break shut down water service to much of the city for two days, although a 48 hour boil notice is now in effect.

The normally busy row of restaurants leading into town once again had cars parked in front after being closed for two days without water.

“It was a little strange,” said Mineral Wells resident Jennifer Taylor. “Because it’s a small town as it is and with everything else being shut down it just kind of made it a little bit like a ghost town, I guess.”

“It hurts to close,” said Jacob Maynard, owner of the Mesquite Pit restaurant. “Especially this week after Christmas everybody is out returning gifts and redeeming gift cards. So, yeah it does hurt.”

But even with water restored, the restaurants aren’t quite back to normal. The city has ordered water be boiled before consuming as a health precaution. Maynard isn’t taking any chances with water from the tap.

“We just buy bottled water, canned Cokes. We ran to Weatherford to that location and got ice and brewed tea and hauled it out here,” he said.

Even the ice machine has to be dumped, scrubbed and inspected by code compliance.

“Yeah, and that’s a big deal with ice, too,” he said. “Because you have to burn all of the ice that’s in the bin before you can use that again. And clean out your ice machine.”

But after 48 hours without any water at all, Mineral Wells residents realize how precious their tap water is.

“Thinking about it now it definitely makes you thankful for the water that you have, the resources that you have,” Taylor said. “When you are without it it makes a difference!”

Mineral Wells will conduct water tests on Thursday and city leaders hope to be able to lift the boil order by Friday.

