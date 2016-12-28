Women Wanted For Credit Card Theft At Grapevine Mills

December 28, 2016 5:48 PM
Filed Under: credit card theft, Grapevine Mills, Grapevine Police

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine police released surveillance images Wednesday from a credit card theft incident at Grapevine Mills on October 31.

Police said a woman’s credit cards were stolen while she was working at Chicos.

The victim reported three women were in the store at the time. Two asked her questions, while the third went into the employee office and took the cards from a locker.

Surveillance images show those same women using the stolen credit cards later that evening at a Walmart in Lewisville.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects, or has additional information, can contact Detective Gullion at 817-410-3623 or bgullion@grapevinetexas.gov.

