Bottle Rockets Lead To Grass Fire In Parker County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County fire dispatch said it appears people firing bottle rockets started a fire off Cattlebaron Drive and White Settlement Road Thursday afternoon.
They said low humidity and high winds are fueling the fire.
Parker County deputies are knocking on doors to alert people to the potential threat. There are no mandatory evacuations at this time, but there is a small neighborhood in the path of the fire.
Multiple fire departments are working to put out the fire.
Heavy smoke was visible from the Burnett Plaza building in Fort Worth.
There are no reports of injuries.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)