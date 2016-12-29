WATCH LIVE: Chopper 11 Above 100-Acre Grass Fire Threatening Homes Near Chico In Wise County

Bottle Rockets Lead To Grass Fire In Parker County

December 29, 2016 2:15 PM
Filed Under: bottle rockets, grass fire, parker county

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County fire dispatch said it appears people firing bottle rockets started a fire off Cattlebaron Drive and White Settlement Road Thursday afternoon.

They said low humidity and high winds are fueling the fire.

Parker County deputies are knocking on doors to alert people to the potential threat.  There are no mandatory evacuations at this time, but there is a small neighborhood in the path of the fire.

Multiple fire departments are working to put out the fire.

Heavy smoke was visible from the Burnett Plaza building in Fort Worth.

There are no reports of injuries.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia