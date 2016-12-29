Family Of Murdered Dallas Woman Mark 1 Year Since She Disappeared

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The family of the Pleasant Grove woman who went missing one year ago and was later found murdered, feels they are one step closer to “justice” on the anniversary of her disappearance.

Dallas Police on Thursday said it was issuing a murder warrant for Marisol Espinosa’s ex-boyfriend, Faustino Valdez.

“It was so rewarding for us to actually have a person’s name as a murderer to our beloved Marisol,” said Veronica Walls, Espinosa’s aunt.

Espinosa vanished on December 29, 2015.

Her body was later found in a remote area near Dowdy Ferry Road in March.

Family and friends, who already planned a vigil before the announcement on Thursday, gathered to focus on Espinosa’s life.

“Thank you God to allow us to come together again in remembrance of Marisol,” said Walls. “In remembrance of a horrendous day when her life was taken from us.”

Valdez has not been seen since January. His father said he was not aware of the warrant issued and has not seen his son for several months.

“We already knew who did it. So let’s not focus on that. We’re here for Marisol,” remarked one family member during the Thursday night vigil.

Family members said they hope anyone with information reaches out to investigators to help bring the case to an end.

“All we need now is justice. Marisol is resting. She’s going to be in our hearts forever,” said Walls.

Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspect, can call 911 or Homicide Detective C. Shelton, at 214-283-4900.

