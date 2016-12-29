Free ‘Texas Is Hiring’ Event Offers Career & Education Opportunities

North Texans interested in employment opportunities, career training and/or pursuing higher education are invited to CBS 11 and TXA 21’s fifth annual career and education ‘Texas is Hiring’ event. The free event will be held Friday, January 20 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at NorthPark Center in Dallas.
Representatives from a wide variety of area employers, colleges, universities and trade schools will be available to provide information about job opportunities and to provide guidance on enrolling in college or trade schools. ‘Texas is Hiring’ will include on-site interviews for open positions, information on career changes, going back to school and career certifications.
Job applicants are encouraged to bring current resumes, dress appropriately and be prepared for on-site interviews.