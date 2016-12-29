WATCH LIVE: Chopper 11 Above 100-Acre Grass Fire Threatening Homes Near Chico In Wise County

Grass Fire In Wise County Leads To Evacuations

UPDATED | December 29, 2016 2:40 PM December 29, 2016 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Chico, evacuations, grass fire, Wise County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A grass fire near Chico in Wise County has consumed approximately 100 acres.

Some structures are in danger and there have been some evacuations.

Chopper11 was over the scene and captured images of some farm equipment burning.

Farm equipment on fire in Wise County (Chopper11)

Farm equipment on fire in Wise County (Chopper11)

No word yet on what caused the fire Thursday afternoon.

More to come.

Grass fire near Chico in Wise County (Chopper11)

Grass fire near Chico in Wise County (Chopper11)

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia