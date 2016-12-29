Grass Fire In Wise County Leads To Evacuations

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A grass fire near Chico in Wise County has consumed approximately 100 acres.
Some structures are in danger and there have been some evacuations.
Chopper11 was over the scene and captured images of some farm equipment burning.
No word yet on what caused the fire Thursday afternoon.
More to come.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)