Man Wanted For Robbing At Least 2 Banks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for at least two bank robberies.
The first bank robbery happened on bank robbery on Saturday, December 3 in Dallas, and another on Friday, December 9 in Farmers Branch.
· December 3 – BBVA Compass Bank – 2307 W Illinois Avenue, Dallas, Texas
· December 9 – Chase Bank – 12875 Josey Lane, Farmers Branch, Texas
In the first robbery, the suspect wore a Nike sweatshirt and a Seattle Seahawks knit beanie cap. In the second robbery, he wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and a Dallas Mavericks knit beanie cap.
In both crimes, the suspect passed a robbery note to the victim tellers which demanded money.
After the first robbery, the suspect was seen getting into the passenger side of a black four-door sedan.
North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this individual.
