Texas Gas Prices Continue To Rise

COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas continue to rise as the statewide average this week settled at $2.11.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded is up a nickel from a week ago.
The national average, meanwhile, is $2.30, up 4 cents from last week.
AAA says of the metro regions in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the least at $2.03 per gallon while motorists in Dallas are paying the most at $2.15.
Heading into the new year, gasoline demand is expected to drop significantly following the busy holiday travel season, when more than 8.2 million Texans traveled 50 miles or more from home.
