Dallas Officers Patrolling For People Illegally Setting Off Fireworks

December 30, 2016 4:01 PM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: Dallas Fire Rescue, dallas police, Fireworks, illegal fireworks, New Year's Eve

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – New Year’s Eve is the second biggest day for fireworks sales in North Texas.

Setting them off, however, is illegal within most city limits.

Fire Prevention Officer Daisy Castaneda said Dallas Fire-Rescue will work with Dallas Police and patrol neighborhoods to confiscate fireworks within city limits.

Citations can range from $5 to $2,000.

Fireworks are illegal within Dallas city limits and Castaneda points out how the current dry weather conditions are ripe for grass fires.

“The grass and weather is dry right now and things will catch on fire rather quickly,” said Castaneda.

Outside of Dallas city limits, John Palmer, the owner of Palmer’s Fireworks stand said that the warm weather conditions have helped fireworks sales this week but it has also increased the work load.

“I put safety on top of everything,” said Palmer, “I’ve had the sprinklers going during the day and night.”

Palmer said he provides a safe place outside of the city limits where customers can light fireworks.

He said he’s doing everything he can to keep the environment safe and fun for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

