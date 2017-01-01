2 Victims Identified In Fatal Midair Plane Collision In McKinney

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Two of the victims who died in Saturday’s midair plane collision in McKinney were identified as authorities continue to investigate the incident.
The two men were identified as Tim and Greg Barber by a family spokesperson.
The third victim who died in the plane crash has not been identified yet.
The National Transportation Safety Board became involved with the investigation according to the Federal Aviation Administration as officials look into what could have caused the two planes to hit each other in the air.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)