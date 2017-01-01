Dallas Police Seek Public’s Help In Homicide Investigation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a 19-year-old’s death Sunday.
Police say officers responded to a shooting call at the 9200 block of Skillman Street.
When officers arrived at the location, they found that Christian Dawson, 19, had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police also say other people were hurt at the location and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone that has information on the case to call the Homicide Unit at 214.671.3682.
