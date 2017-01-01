New Romo Plan: Get Action With Cowboys First-Teamers Today

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (105.3 THE FAN) – Regarding Tony Romo, the Cowboys flipped. Now it’s hoped, regarding Tony Romo, the Cowboys don’t flop.

Sources told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that Tony Romo had petitioned Cowboys management to get some snaps in today’ otherwise meaningless visit to Philly. He won his bid, causing the coaching staff to spend time over the course of three days determining exactly how the team — having clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs — should pull this off.

Initially, there was a thought to sticking with “The Rainy-Day Romo Plan’’ — save him for when really needed behind starter Dak Prescott. That thought was reflected in how the team practiced Wednesday: Romo didn’t even participate, while Mark Sanchez was the No. 2.

But by Sunday morning? We suggested on 105.3 The Fan that a better idea was to insert Romo right behind Dak, thus allowing him to team with other first-string guys. And now owner Jerry Jones says that’s exactly what the Cowboys will do today, in what in theory — as the veteran star wants to be an NFL starter somewhere next year — could be Romo’s final on-field action as a Cowboy.

