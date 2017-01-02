Dallas Police Investigating Murder Of 83-Year-Old Man

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police are investigating the city’s second homicide in 2017.

Police said 83-year old Choyce Moon died of “homicidal violence.”

Officers were called to a house in the 1600 block of Red Bird Lane just before noon on Sunday, January 1 and that’s where they found his body.

The victim’s wife, 80-year old Mae Moon, was also found injured and was rushed to the hospital where she is still recovering.

Neighbors said the couple lived in their Oak Cliff house for more than 30 years.

Mrs. Moon is known to many for her long-time work as a teacher in nearby schools, according to a family friend.

“Never in my wildest dream did I think this would happen,” said neighbor and friend Kenneth Hughey.

Police said they are looking for a suspect they are familiar with, but they wouldn’t give any additional information on that suspect.

This is still an on-going investigation and police are hoping anyone with information on the case will contact them.

