CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Democrats Extol Health Care Law In Bid To Derail GOP Repeal

January 2, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Democrats, Donald Trump, Health care, Health Care Law, House Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, Obamacare, Republicans

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senior House Democrats are extolling the benefits of President Barack Obama’s health care law in hopes of derailing Republican plans to gut the statute.

Speaking to reporters Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the GOP will begin its “assault” on the law when the 115th Congress convenes Tuesday.

She says abolishing so-called Obamacare as Republicans have promised will force people to pay more for their health insurance while getting much less coverage than they receive through the law.

She says undoing the law also will undermine Medicaid and Medicare.

Pelosi is urging people to “take a second look” at how the law has improved their lives.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer says many people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump want the health care law preserved.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia