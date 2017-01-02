Former President & CEO Of North Texas Food Bank Passes Away

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The former President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, Jan Pruitt, died Tuesday after more than a year-long battle with cancer.

Pruitt just stepped down from her position at NTFB in December, after serving for 20 years.

In a statement, NTFB Board Chair Tom Black said:

Jan was a one-of-a-kind leader whose spirit and passion for feeding our hungry neighbors will continue to live in each of us as we fulfill her extraordinary legacy through the mission of the Food Bank.

I knew Jan well, and I know that she would want us to forge ahead to close the hunger gap in the 13 counties that the Food Bank serves. To that end and as part of our ten-year plan, the North Texas Food Bank will fulfill Jan’s vision of providing 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

Jan has played a significant role in hunger relief in her 20 years at the helm of the North Texas Food Bank, as well as Board Chair of Feeding America. She mentored food bank executives across the country and her team in North Texas, and was an example for all of us. Her shoes will be hard to fill.

We will all miss her more than words can say, as we hold her family in our thoughts and prayers.

The Pruitt family has asked that in lieu of flowers, those wishing honor Jan can make a donation to the North Texas Food Bank.

Funeral details are pending.

