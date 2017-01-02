Get Lean In 2017: Picking A Boutique Fitness Studio

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Much like a blank canvas, promising and hopeful… a new year may disappoint with all its many exercise routine options.

Just going to the gym isn’t enough anymore. Now boutique fitness studios are competing with big name corporate gyms on the fitness scene.

How do you know what’s best for you?

Fitness classes that have a combination should top your list, according to expert Larry North of Larry North Fitness. “Maybe floor exercises, maybe resistance exercises, maybe some weight training along with some cardio might work for you,” he advises.

The Bar Method is one specialized studio, which uses a ballet barre for resistance and balance working large muscles and the spine.

“We do quad work, which are your thighs. We do seat work and we do a ton of abdominal work,” says Lisa Hennings, owner of The Bar Method in Dallas.

The average calorie burn is about 250 to 600 per class.

Another boutique studio called Orangetheory Fitness makes each member pass through five zones of intense interval training workouts.

“We strive to get 12 or more minutes in the top two zones combined in order to achieve the epoch affect… or after burn,” says Carrie Burn, an instructor at the studio.

Burn says the after-burn continues for up to 36 hours after the class. A heart rate monitor attached on each member measures the burn while in class. Members work out on treadmill, rowing machine and weights. Average calorie burn is about 500 to a 1000 per class.

CrossFit, another boutique workout includes functional workouts like burpees, ab exercises and weights in their routine.

“It is constantly varied, it is never two same things, week to week,” says owner of CrossFit Arlington, Tommy Dunaway.

The workout is fast, intense with a lot of reps and has somewhat of a cult fit following.

North says with so many choices, it’s wise to pick one that suits your personality. Liking a workout will make you more consistent. “Remember you are better off working out three times a week for 45 minutes all year long consistently,” he says. “Versus two hours a day, for 6 weeks straight and then stopping.”

And despite feeling a New year’s need to rush into the gym, remember, real progress takes time.

“Health experts says changing behavior takes time so start with small changes. Try walking first, then try out a few classes before making a big financial commitment,” says North.

Before you commit to a workout routine ask:

1. Is there a beginning level? Something you can gradually start

2. Will I be charged for a cancellation?

3. And finally– is this class something that will help me stay fit all year long?

Among the top fitness trends of 2017, according to the American College of Sports Medicine ACSM, include wearable technology such as the Fitbit and other clothing gear, plus body weight training and high-intensity interval training.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)