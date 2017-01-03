Dallas Resident Frustrated By Migration Of Homeless People

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Dallas Resident Frustrated By Migration Of Homeless People

January 3, 2017 10:00 PM By J.D. Miles
Filed Under: City Of Dallas, downtown, dumping ground, homeless camps, Ken Winn, pleasant grove

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – “Don’t mess with our neighborhood.” That’s the message from some Dallas residents who say the migration of homeless from downtown to Pleasant Grove is turning streets they have worked hard to clean up, into dumping grounds.

When the city shut down several downtown homeless camps last year, some moved south and they are overwhelming one man’s crusade to keep his neighborhood clean.

With 44 trash cans, a truck painted with anti-littering messages and cameras to catch people in the act, Ken Winn has devoted the last eight years to removing trash from Pleasant Grove.

“Put in probably 250 hours a month,” he says.

The 73-year-old lives in the neighborhood and said he felt like he was making progress polishing Pleasant Grove’s tarnished image.

But recently he started seeing photos of homeless camps and fields of trash building up faster than he could clean up.

“It sets me back and hurts me a little bit because I’ve worked so hard to clean up the neighborhood,” said Winn.

Winn said scores of homeless people have started moving in and have not only left a lot more trash, but they are also stealing his trash bags.

“They take trash bags and put back in the can all the trash then they take the bag for their own personal use,” he said.

Winn said he now has to use wire to secure his bags which the homeless take from the trash cans and dump out.

“Last couple of months since the homeless moved out here it’s getting bad again I can’t keep up with it,” said Winn.

If someone like Winn can’t keep up with it, then he wonders who will.

“Something needs to be done because they bring everything into the neighborhoods,” said Winn.

Since the homeless have been forced to scatter from parts of downtown, there isn’t an easy solution to this problem.

But this is something other neighborhoods will likely be concerned about, as the homeless population looks for other areas to settle in.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from J.D. Miles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia