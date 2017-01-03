CBS11[1]
Food Bank Interim CEO Talks Of Jan Pruitt’s Legacy

January 3, 2017 3:48 PM
DALLAS (CBS11)Jan Pruitt, a staunch advocate in the fight against hunger and the longtime CEO and President of the North Texas Food Bank, died at 63 on Monday.

Pruitt had been battling cancer for more than a year and had recently stepped down from her position at the North Texas Food Bank.

On Tuesday, the work to feed hungry people in North Texas continued at the food bank, but not without heavy hearts for those mourning the death of a woman they say redefined the fight against hunger.

“What we’ve lost is someone who was really willing to stand up for those who didn’t have a voice,” said Simon Powell, the Interim CEO of NTFB. “Jan was a visionary in food banking and made a substantial difference to the many clients that we serve.”

The food bank reports this past year they handed out 70 million meals while Pruitt was still CEO.

Throughout her career at the food bank, Pruitt has been credited with initiating programs to help feed hungry school children and the elderly.

She also figured out ways to offer support services so those most at risk of falling hungry could break out of the cycle of necessity.

II will remember her most as far as her leadership ability,” said Powell. “Her ability to inspire others around her and the amount of respect that people had for Jan.”

In lieu of flowers friends and family are asking donations be made to the North Texas Food Bank.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

