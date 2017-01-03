CBS11[1]
Irving Had Banner Year For Growth

January 3, 2017 7:44 PM By Steve Pickett
Filed Under: City of Irving, construction projects, Dallas County, Mayor Beth Van Duyne

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBS11) – Thousands of new jobs, $800 million in building construction and 600 new home permits has the City of Irving calling 2016 a banner year for expansion and growth.

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne said Tuesday, the city is seeing commercial business construction at rates unseen in 30 years.

“We have great business growth and corporations want to move here.  And when you have jobs, you start building single-family homes, so people have a place to live,” Van Duyne explained.

The city showcased examples of business development along Highway 161, Highway 114 and Highway 183.  The city is also building and entertainment complex near the Irving Convention Center.  

“We have 240,000 people and growing.  We are the second largest city in Dallas County.  The airport (DFW International) is a big attraction for Irving,” Van Duyne said. “Irving has the most diverse zip code in the country. Our population has grown phenomenally. That means we have a great business environment, and operations want to move here.”

