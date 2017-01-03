You Cannot Distract Dak Prescott

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott was nearly unflappable while leading Dallas to a 13-3 record and the number one seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

On Monday night, Prescott remained cool under fire while answering questions during the Inside the Huddle taping at the House of Blues.

When Inside the Huddle co-host Tiffany Clutts asked Prescott about his life off the field, the rookie squirmed but remained calm.

Clutts asked, “Do we have a girlfriend, are we single, are we looking for a girl?”

Prescott sidestepped the question like he was avoiding a blitzing linebacker. “We are focused on the playoffs.” That drew cheers from the audience at the House of Blues.

Tiffany Clutts then addressed the crowd “Ladies, it’s almost offseason….”

and Prescott quickly chimed in “Yeah, you women need a lot of time… my time is focused on football right now. My first love.”

Cowboys fans love to hear that.

You can watch the entire interview with Dak Prescott on Inside the Huddle this Sunday at 9:00a.m. on TXA 21.

