$800M Dallas Bond Election Could Be Delayed

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The City of Dallas outlined an $800M bond proposal Wednesday, for taxpayers to vote on in May.

Now it appears the bond plan will be moved down the road to November.

In an unofficial vote, a majority of Dallas City Council members elected to sidestep a May referendum.

The bond plan calls for major street repairs all over the city. But although the plan centers on street improvements, millions of dollars more would be spent on parks and other infrastructure projects.

“The people of Pleasant Grove have waited long enough. We have the worst streets in all of Dallas, and we wanted the money to go to streets,” Councilman Rickey Callahan said Tuesday, during his argument to move forward with an election in May.

Callahan represents citizens in Southeast Dallas.

But Mayor Mike Rawlings said concerns over possible financial obligations for the city tied to police pay lawsuits and the struggling Dallas and Fire Pension system add to his reluctance to ask voters to support a bond package in four months.

“It’s not just calling the election. We’ve got to make sure we can win the election. I think we lose in May,” Mayor Rawlings said.

Nine city council members raised their hand in agreement to move the bond election to November. That vote was unofficial and opposing council members plan to offer another proposal as early as next week.

“These things have been passed in May before. What’s for sale here is pretty easy. It’s do you want the streets fixed,” Councilman Phillip Kingston argued.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)