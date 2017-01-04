CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Alleged Kidnapping, Torture Live-Streamed On Facebook

January 4, 2017 5:53 PM

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – Red flags were raised after a disturbing Facebook video live-stream surfaced showing a group of people allegedly holding a young man hostage on Chicago’s West Side.

Four people are now in custody,  according to CBS2 Chicago.

The video shows at least four African Americans drinking, laughing and smoking what looks like marijuana as they torture the white victim. They cut and repeatedly hit the man, whose mouth is duck-taped as they shout “F___ Donald Trump!”

The victim also has an apparent laceration on his scalp and looks terrified.

Several other people are seen laughing and eating as the attack is going on.

The incident happened Tuesday in an apartment on the 3400 block of West Lexington on Chicago’s West Side, according to CBS2 Chicago.

The victim, who has special needs, according to Crystal Lake police was a high-risk missing person from northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Police said he traveled to Carol Stream to meet a friend. They ended up in a stolen car, driven to the West Side, where the attack happened.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

