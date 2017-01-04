WATCH LIVE: Lawyers Comment On Lawsuit Filed By McKinney Teen Against City And Police

Granny Packs Heat, Shoots At Armed Intruder

January 4, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: bullet, Burglar, Crime, East Texas, Fierce, gun, Home Invasion, Police, Shooting, Woman

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TEXARKANA (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies in Bowie County are looking for an armed, would-be bandit who was shot by a 74-year-old homeowner.

The pistol-packing, east Texas grandmother, Rebbie Roberson, was quietly watching the news Sunday when the intruder interrupted her day.

“So I had to walk right out in front of him. I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or what,” Roberson described.

Roberson said she followed the criminal and fired her .38-caliber pistol, which she always keeps nearby.

But the suspect took off.

“I’m not sure I didn’t hit him. I don’t know I sure tried. I sure was hoping that was the scare of his life,” said Roberson.

Police said they believe the intruder, who was wearing gloves and a mask, wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903.798.3149.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia