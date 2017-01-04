Granny Packs Heat, Shoots At Armed Intruder

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TEXARKANA (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies in Bowie County are looking for an armed, would-be bandit who was shot by a 74-year-old homeowner.

The pistol-packing, east Texas grandmother, Rebbie Roberson, was quietly watching the news Sunday when the intruder interrupted her day.

“So I had to walk right out in front of him. I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or what,” Roberson described.

Roberson said she followed the criminal and fired her .38-caliber pistol, which she always keeps nearby.

But the suspect took off.

“I’m not sure I didn’t hit him. I don’t know I sure tried. I sure was hoping that was the scare of his life,” said Roberson.

Police said they believe the intruder, who was wearing gloves and a mask, wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at 903.798.3149.