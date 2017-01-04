Official Says Intelligence Community Ready For Trump

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

A U.S. official says there has been no delay in the intelligence community’s plans to brief President-elect Donald Trump on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The official says the intelligence community was confused by Trump’s tweet Tuesday saying the briefing had been delayed until Friday. The official was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Intelligence officials have said Russia was behind the hacking of Democratic groups during the presidential campaign and sought to influence the election on Trump’s behalf. Trump has not accepted those conclusions.

President Barack Obama has ordered a review on the hacking to be completed before he leaves office. The U.S. official says the report has to go to Obama before other officials, including Trump.

