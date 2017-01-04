QB Tannehill Not Taking Part In Miami Dolphins’ Practice

WATCH LIVE: Lawyers Comment On Lawsuit Filed By McKinney Teen Against City And Police

January 4, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Matt Moore, miami dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Tannehill

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – Quarterback Ryan Tannehill isn’t taking part in the Miami Dolphins’ practice Wednesday, making it unlikely he’ll return from a left knee injury for the team’s playoff game Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Tannehill has missed the past three games. Ten-year veteran Matt Moore, who is 2-1 as Tannehill’s replacement, is expected to make his first career postseason start.

Tannehill threw on the side last week, and the Dolphins hoped he could return to practice this week. But coach Adam Gase has said he won’t do anything that jeopardizes Tannehill’s long-term health.

Miami’s first practice of the week was Wednesday afternoon.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

