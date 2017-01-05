Protect Your Car From The Bitter Cold

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As North Texas braces for a brief dance with arctic air, some reassurances are perhaps in order: much like good guests, bitter cold doesn’t come often and doesn’t stay overlong! Still, it’s to be respected, so Sheri Larkin wanted no surprises.

“None! Absolutely none,” insisted Larkin while dropping her SUV off at Christian Brothers Automotive North Dallas. “I have already been there, done that!” So she’s getting her SUV in for service, now.

“It is not pleasant to be stuck out on the road. It’s not safe to be out on the road and even with a cell phone these days, you don’t want to be sitting there waiting for someone to pick you up.”

Auto repair technicians say they’re already fielding calls about low tire pressure warning signals. And if a battery is going to go dead — or if a hose is going to break?

“Then, the cold will snap it,” adds Jason Shiba with Christian Brothers North Dallas with a quiet chuckle. Shiba says both extreme heat and extreme cold show the value of preventative maintenance: even ignoring

that A/C repair that you thought you could put off until summer can impact how your vehicle will handle the bitter cold.

“The defroster is not going to work as well, so that’s more scraping for you to do in the morning,” says Shiba. “Let the vehicle help you by maintaining all of those maintenance things.”

Texas Dept. of Transportation (TxDOT) crews are already looking to maintain the area roadways. Since earlier this week, trucks have been spraying a salt and water brine solution on bridges and overpasses to prevent ice buildup.

According to spokesperson Val Lopez, the mixture is not corrosive enough to harm the finish on your vehicle. A good car wash after the weather clears is all that’s needed. But, until the weather clears? Be warned…

“My husband’s already told me that we can expect batteries to go dead,” says Larkin. “If it’s going to happen, it’s gonna happen when it’s cold!”