Coast Guard Battling Fire On Oil Platform In Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Coast Guard says it’s responding to a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.
A Coast Guard news release says the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on an oil platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.
The Coast Guard says four people aboard the platform evacuated and were rescued by a supply vessel. No injuries have been reported.
Four vessels are fighting the fire and the cause is under investigation.
