Cold Weather Gear Donations Roll In To Local Volunteers

DALLAS (CBS11) – As bitter cold temperatures move into the Metroplex, a local group is working to make sure North Texans are protected against the cold.

It has been a steady 36 hours of planning, sorting and packing at the Soup Mobile in Deep Ellum. The race against the clock coincides with the cold front.

“When it gets cold like this we kick it up a notch because the cold isn’t just uncomfortable it can be life threatening,” said David Timothy.

Timothy, as known as “The Soupman,” operates the Soup Mobile year round. When freezing temperatures hit the forecast, he posted to social media asking for help.

“We put out an appeal for gear to keep people warm and Dallas just came through, big time,” said Timothy.

The community answered by donating coats, scarves and blankets to the warehouse.

Timothy said he and other volunteers will drop off the items to families in need and to the homeless on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

