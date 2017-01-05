Crews Treating Roadways In Preparation For Winter Weather

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Winter weather isn’t expected to start moving into North Texas until Friday, but road crews have been busy for the last day or so preparing highways and byways to keep drivers as safe as possible.
Workers with the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) will start pre-treating bridges and overpasses this morning, just in case any snow falls.
Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews hit the pavement Tuesday to start spraying a brine — which is a special saltwater solution — along highways and interstates in Tarrant County. They worked pretreating roads in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Rockwall County last night.
The brine is supposed to help keep ice from binding to the pavement. TxDOT spokesperson Val Lopez explained, “It can dry on the bridge deck and it can be present there for a week or two after we’ve applied it. So it’s something that we can do ahead of time.”
You may notice signs of brining since it can leave distinctive white streaks on the pavement and your vehicle.
If any ice rolls in with the expected snow, sand trucks are also loaded and ready to go. While sand won’t melt ice it does provide traction for cars and trucks trying to drive over it.
As it stands, the winter weather is expected to start moving through around 4 a.m. Friday, but the light snow isn’t expected to have any significant accumulations.
