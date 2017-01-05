Dip In Temperatures May Mean Dip In Sales

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With colder weather ahead and possible flurries in the forecast, local businesses are getting prepared.

In some cases, those low temps could hit the bottom line for some companies and employees. North Texas weather has been a roller coaster recently, and local car washes are along for the ride.

“It’s like any kind of business,” says Jose Silva, General Manager for Mi-T-Fine Car Wash in Dallas. “You’ve got your bad days and your good days. This past month has been kind of slow.”

On good days – think sunny and warm – they can wash up to 700 cars. But when the temperature dips below 28 degrees, as it may Friday morning, they close for business.

“Pretty much all employees have to go home,” says Silva. “They don’t get to work, but they know they’re going to make it up the next day whenever we open up.”

But at Top Golf Dallas, mini-golf is an option, regardless of the temperature.

“Unless there’s a maintenance issue or some circumstance where they have to be closed, we pride ourselves on being open 363 days a year,” says Morgan Wallace, Spokesperson for Top Golf.

Customers can also hit the bays, which have dual heaters.

“I’m thinking, am I an idiot for doing this? Or can I handle this? No, I put on some tights underneath these sweats, and I knew that they had heaters here,” says customer Stephen Ramirez.

And for a crew from North Dakota, cold weather is all relative.

“It feels like a practical heat wave to us,” says customer Heather Klug. “I believe it’s close to the negative 20s [at home], so we’ve got a good 60 degree increase.”

