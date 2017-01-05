CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Kacey Musgraves, Kiefer Sutherland To Headline Plano Music Festival

January 5, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: City of Plano, Kacey Musgraves, Kiefer Sutherland, Oak Point Park, Texas Music Revolution

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Country music singer, Kacey Musgraves will headline the lineup for Plano’s Toyota Texas Music Revolution 21 in March.

Television and film star Kiefer Sutherland will take the stage with his band to play a unique style of Americana music.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 06: Actor Kiefer Sutherland attends the after party for the opening night of "That Championship Season" at Gotham Hall on March 6, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Actor Kiefer Sutherland  (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Musgraves burst onto the country music scene in 2012 with her solo debut single “Merry Go Round” and an album “Same Trailer Different Park,” which went Platinum. It landed her Grammy Awards for Best Country song and Best Country Album.

Kiefer Sutherland starred in the highly rated and acclaimed TV series 24 where he appeared as counter-terrorism expert Jack Bauer. In his latest TV series Designated Survivor, Sutherland stars as a low-ranking cabinet member who becomes the president after a crippling attack.

The two-day Texas Music Revolution will be held March 24 & 25 at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve and Oak Point Amphitheatre.

Other performers include: Josh Ritter, Zane Williams, Castro The Band, The O’s, Red Shahan, Pail Cauthen, Kevin Deal, Austin Cunningham, 1100 Springs, Tejas Brothers, Max Stalling, Vandoliers, The Birddogs and Buffalo Ruckus.

Toyota Texas Music Revolution 21 poster (TTMR)

Toyota Texas Music Revolution 21 poster (TTMR)

