Man Arrested In 2015 Grand Prairie Murder Case

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grand Prairie have arrested a suspect who is believed to be connected to a murder case from more than a year ago. John Richard Frazier was taken into custody on New Year’s Eve, and later found to be a person of interest in the unsolved homicide investigation.

It was back in December 2015 that authorities were called to the Little Relax Motel in the 2300 block of Houston Street. After not hearing from Janist Roseman for a few days, her friends and family members began to get concerned about her safety. The responding officers found 62-year-old Roseman beaten to death inside of her motel room.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene and started searching for several persons of interest. But the man identified as the suspect was not located for more than a year later.

Patrol officers spotted Frazier walking along the road on New Year’s Eve. He was arrested for being intoxicated and possessing drug paraphernalia. During a Wednesday interview with Grand Prairie detectives, the 47-year-old suspect confessed to killing Roseman, police reported.

Frazier is now being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $750,000 bond.