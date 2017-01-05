Plane From McKinney Crashes In Arkansas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
(CBS11) – A plane that left McKinney Thursday has crash in Arkansas.
State Police there said two people died when the single-engine Cesna crashed near an airport in Southwest Arkansas.
The plane was headed to North Carolina when it crashed near the city of Gurdon.
The plane was reported missing earlier Thursday afternoon.
