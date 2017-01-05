Plane From McKinney Crashes In Arkansas

January 5, 2017 4:39 PM

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS11) – A plane that left McKinney Thursday has crash in Arkansas.

State Police there said two people died when the single-engine Cesna crashed near an airport in Southwest Arkansas.

The plane was headed to North Carolina when it crashed near the city of Gurdon.

The plane was reported missing earlier Thursday afternoon.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia