Man Killed In Chili’s Parking Lot

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a Garland Chili’s parking lot this afternoon.
Witnesses told police the man was eating with friends and then went outside. He was later found on the concrete bleeding profusely.
No one at the restaurant heard screams or gun shots, according to Lt. Pedro Barineau with Garland police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital but didn’t survive the attack.
This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
