Rhule Adds 5 New Coaches To Baylor Staff

January 5, 2017 5:54 AM
WACO (AP) – Former Oregon offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is among five new hires announced Wednesday by new Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

Phil Snow, Elijah Robinson and George DeLeone were on Rhule’s staff at Temple. Jeff Nixon spent the last 10 seasons coaching in the NFL, and was tight ends coach for San Francisco this season.

Job titles and responsibilities for the new coaches weren’t announced, but Lubick is expected to be an offensive coordinator with the Bears. After Mark Helfrich was fired at Oregon, Lubick — the son of former Colorado State coach Sonny Lubick — became receivers coach at Ole Miss two weeks ago before going to Baylor.

Rhule had previously hired seven staffers. He hasn’t retained any of assistants from the previous staff of coach Art Briles who had remained with acting head coach Jim Grobe this season.

