SMU Tops Temple 79-65 For 9th Straight Win

January 5, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, SMU Mustangs, Temple Owls

DALLAS (AP) – Semi Ojeleye scored 19 points, Shake Milton and Ben Moore added 18 each and SMU beat Temple 79-65 on Wednesday night for the Mustangs’ ninth consecutive victory.

Ojeleye added nine rebounds and Moore and Milton seven each as the Mustangs (13-3, 3-0 American) played only seven players. Jarrey Foster added 13 points and grabbed seven boards with SMU outrebounding Temple 42-25. Moore went over 1,000 career points.

The Owls (9-7, 0-3) got within nine with 1:53 left on a bucket by Quinton Rose, but missed their final five shots while the Mustangs made five free throws.

Obi Enechionyia’s 3-pointer gave Temple an 11-6 lead but the Owls made only three of their next 17 shots with SMU — hitting six straight shots in one stretch — outscoring them 34-11 to lead 40-22 at halftime.

Enechionyia and Shizz Alston Jr. each scored 16 points for Temple with Rose adding 14.

