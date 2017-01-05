Utah Ski Lift Rescue Caught on Camera

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNDANCE RESORT, UT(CBSDFW.COM) — A boy skiing at Sundance Resort in Utah went through a terrifying ordeal as his backpack got stuck on a ski lift, leaving him dangling in the air.

Video taken Monday of this week shows the boy hanging by a single strap of his backpack.

Clint Ashmead was only a couple chairs down the lift when it happened. He said he was worried the boy was going to fall or be choked by his backpack.

Crews immediately stopped the lift and the ski patrol went into action. They grabbed a ladder and pulled him back up on the chair to safety.

Ashmead said the boy was calm and he kicked off his skis and dropped his poles right away.

While this is the second time in a matter of weeks a child has dangled from a lift by a backpack at Sundance Resort, Ashmead said the resort isn’t to blame.

Sundance Resort officials say they strongly communicate to every guest not to wear a backpack on the chair lift. Guests who do have backpacks are asked to wear it in front of them so it can’t get caught.

